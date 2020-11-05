Georgia cardiovascular practice opens new location

Thomasville-based Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia moved to a new location after experiencing continued growth, the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports.

The group moved into the former Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center after completing a $2.1 million renovation of the building. The location is 16,500 square feet and has more patient rooms than the previous center and a second level.

Christopher Daniels, MD, a cardiologist at Archbold Memorial Hospital, said: "To outgrow a location is a good thing. That just demonstrates the growth that we as Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia have been able to accomplish as well as what Archbold has been able to accomplish."

