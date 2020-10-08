Essentia Health receives ACC platinum performance award

The American College of Cardiology recognized Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health with an NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, according to a Sept. 30 press release.

The award recognizes Essentia Health's implementation of higher standards of care for heart attack patients, the statement said. The healthcare system has reached the goal of strict adherence to the ACC and American Heart Association's clinical guidelines.

To earn the award, Essentia Health has sustained achievement in the Chest Pain MI Registry for two years in a row and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures, the statement said.

"As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Essentia Health has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction," Michael Kontos, MD, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, said in a statement. "By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Essentia Health has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations."



Read the full press release from Essential Health here.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC surgeon is world's 1st to implant alert system for heart disease patients

ACC, Butterfly Network partner to launch clinical trial around at-home ultrasound technology

Maryland hospital implants new heart device

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.