ACC, Butterfly Network partner to launch clinical trial around at-home ultrasound technology

The American College of Cardiology partnered with Butterfly Network to launch a clinical trial testing the Butterfly iQ+, a single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system that connects to mobile devices.

ACC and the Butterfly Network are working on a clinical trial to test the iQ+ platform for at-home ultrasound screening.

John Martin, MD, CMO of the Butterfly Network, said, "Our collaboration with the ACC will help us design clinical trials and care pathways for some of the more challenging heart diseases and accelerate the adoption of point-of-care ultrasound by cardiovascular clinicians."

