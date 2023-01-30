Dr. Hesham Sadek earns $7.5M NIH grant for heart research

Hesham Sadek, MD, PhD, a physician at Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern, received the outstanding investigator award from the National Institutes of Health for his research on heart failure treatments.

The $7.5 million grant will be distributed to Dr. Sadek over a seven year period. He plans to use the grant to identify molecular mechanisms through which cardiac work and oxygenation regulate the heart's ability to regenerate.

NIH gives the annual award to physicians and scientists whose work demonstrates an ability to make major contributions to heart research, according to a Jan. 30 press release.

Dr. Sadek's previous research includes identifying ways to reactivate heart cell regeneration in mice, which has provided new insights into treating heart failure.