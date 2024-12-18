DocGo launches 'breakthrough' mobile ECG system nationwide

DocGo, a mobile medical services provider, has expanded its partnership with SHL Telemedicine to integrate its 12-lead ECG devices across its mobile healthcare network nationwide, according to Stock Titan.

The partnership will allow for high-quality ECG screenings to take place in patients' homes and in underserved communities, after which a cardiologist will review and share the results with the patient. The expansion's first phase will focus on rural areas and healthcare deserts in California, after an initial deployment of the devices in New York and New Jersey.

The partnership aims to address a lack of cardiovascular care services across the U.S., as 46% of counties do not have a cardiologist