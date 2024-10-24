Chicago Cardiology Institute under investigation in data breach

Oklahoma City-based law firm Federman & Sherwood is investigating the Chicago Cardiology Institute due to a data breach.

According to an Oct. 23 news release, CCI filed notice of the breach with HHS on Oct. 18 after experiencing a cybersecurity incident involving their network.

CCI immediately launched an investigation upon noticing the incident, which determined that an unauthorized third party breached its network and accessed certain individuals' private information. The information could potentially include names and Social Security numbers.