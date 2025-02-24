Cardiology's most lucrative procedure: Study

The most lucrative cardiology procedures within the Medicare population for hospitals are coronary artery bypass grafts, according to research from Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics that was published Dec. 3 in the American Heart Journal.

Here are four things to know from the study:

1. Researchers analyzed Medicare payment data of 12 inpatient cardiovascular procedures from 2016 to 2019 for the study, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the university.

2. The mean hospital profit per procedure was about $3,300 for a noninvasive type of carotid artery stenting.

3. The procedure with the highest profit was $107,000 for a heart transplant, though the procedure did not produce the most revenue because it was performed less frequently than other procedures.

4. Coronary artery bypass grafts generated the most money for hospitals. They were performed around 150,000 times during the study period and resulted in $1.5 billion in hospital profits.