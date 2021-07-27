Cardiology industry updates ASC leaders need to know

ASCs and hospitals are doubling down on their outpatient cardiology offerings, and U.S. News released its list of best hospitals for cardiology.

Here are seven updates to know:

1. Here are four ASCs and hospitals doubling down on outpatient cardiology.

2. Physician-owned, Charlotte, N.C.-based Antezana Multi-Specialty Center reached a construction milestone.

3. New heart failure diagnoses occur at a higher rate in the emergency department or during hospitalization — particularly among women, Black adults and those with a lower net worth, according to research recently published in Heart Failure.

4. Cardiologists at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine became the first in the U.S. to use a 3D intracardiac echo device to treat heart arrhythmia.

5. Cynthia Hughes, BSN, RN, service line director of cardiology supply chain at Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, discussed the biggest challenges of managing a cardiology supply chain.

6. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System selected Filip Swirski, PhD, to serve as director of its new cardiovascular research institute.

7. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare became the first health system in Georgia to perform 1,000 heart transplants.

8. Here are the top 20 hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery.