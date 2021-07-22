4 ASCs, hospitals doubling down on outpatient cardiology

Many ASC leaders consider cardiology procedures the biggest opportunity for growth.

Here are four ASCs and hospitals who are focusing on outpatient cardiology procedures:

1. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's surgery center became the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to offer cardiac catheterization.

2. Austin, Texas-based Avanza Healthcare Strategies added Cassy Kincaid, RN, PhD, to consult on the migration of cardiovascular services to ASCs.

3. University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center has added three outpatient cardiology clinics as part of its $27.5 million surgery department renovation

4. Lake Mary, Fla.-based Alliance Surgery Center performed its first diagnostic cardiac catheterization procedure.