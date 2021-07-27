Best hospitals for cardiology, heart surgery

Cleveland Clinic led U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 rankings for the best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery.

U.S. News evaluated 592 hospitals that treat patients with complex heart and vascular cases such as transplants, pacemakers, defibrillators and other implant devices.

Here are the top 20 hospitals for cardiology:

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

8. Stanford Health Care - Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

9. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

10. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

11. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

12. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

13. Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

14. Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles)

15. Houston Methodist Hospital

16. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

18. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

19. Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Royal Oak, Mich.)

20. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

To view U.S. News' full methodology, click here.