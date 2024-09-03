Cardiologists per capita in 40 states

Connecticut has the highest number of cardiologists per capita out of any state at 11.31 cardiologists for every 100,000 residents.

New York has the highest number of cardiologists in total, with 9.71 per capita.

Data on the number of dental hygienists in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

State populations are from World Population Review.

Here is the number of cardiologists for every 100,000 residents in each state:

Note: Data was not available for every state.

Alabama: 3.89

Arkansas: 3.56

California: 3.24

Colorado: 4.9

Connecticut: 11.31

Delaware: 9.58

Florida: 4.44

Georgia: 3.23

Illinois: 4.63

Indiana: 1.45

Iowa: 8.71

Kansas: 2.04

Kentucky: 5.29

Louisiana: 0.66

Maine: 2.85

Maryland: 7.58

Massachusetts: 6.98

Michigan: 5.08

Minnesota: 4.69

Mississippi: 1.36

Missouri: 4.34

Nebraska: 6.54

New Hampshire: 7.83

New Jersey: 7.51

New York: 9.71

North Carolina: 2.92

Ohio: 3.05

Oklahoma: 4.16

Oregon: 4.73

Pennsylvania: 4.17

Rhode Island: 10.93

South Carolina: 0.92

Tennessee: 6.39

Texas: 3.71

Utah: 1.45

Virginia: 5.37

Washington: 3.19

West Virginia: 3.96

Wisconsin: 4.38

Wyoming: 8.53