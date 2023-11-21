Cardiologists in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five cardiologists in the news on whom Becker's has reported since Nov. 8:

1. Sriram Naidu, MD, one of the first pioneering cardiologists to do cardiac cauterizations on a large scale in the 1970s, died Oct. 27 after contracting an idiopathic lung illness.

2. Arkansas Heart Hospital, based in Little Rock, added Hamza Rayes, MD, an interventional cardiologist who specializes in coronary and peripheral interventions, to its team.

3. Cranston, R.I.-based cardiologist Malcom Kirk, MD, was reprimanded by state health officials and ordered to pay $1,100 in administrative fees after performing an operation while positive for COVID-19.

4. In a world where it is becoming increasingly difficult to practice privately, physicians still choose to continue down the path they believe is best for them. Calvin Wong, MD, a cardiologist at Pacific Cardiology in Honolulu, recently joined Becker's to discuss what makes private practice different from the employment model.

5. The Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Heart and Vascular Center added Linda Gossett, MD, to its team of cardiologists. Sanford Bemidji Heart and Vascular Center opened in 2013 and is the only heart and vascular center in the region.