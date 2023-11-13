Rhode Island cardiologist reprimanded for operating while positive for COVID-19

Cranston, R.I.-based cardiologist Malcom Kirk, MD, has been reprimanded by state health officials and has agreed to pay $1,100 in administrative fees after performing an operation while positive for COVID-19, according to a Nov. 13 report from Providence Business News.

Dr. Kirk admitted to performing an operation on Jan. 12 after learning he was positive for COVID on Jan. 11.

The medical licensing board reprimanded him for violating state and federal quarantine guidelines and ordered him to pay the fine to the state within three months. The board also holds the right for future discipline, according to the report.

Dr. Kirk was licensed in the state in July 2022 and has surgical privileges at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.