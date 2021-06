Here are four fast facts on cardiology surgeons, based on the Merritt Hawkins physician revenue calculator, Medscape's 2021 Physician Wealth & Debt Report and its 2021 Cardiologist Compensation Report.

1. Number of cardiology surgeons in the U.S.: 806

2. Percent of cardiologists worth more than $5 million: 7 percent

3. Average revenue generated: $2.4 million

4. Mean annual salary for cardiologists: $459,000