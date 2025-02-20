Baxter Health seeks $2M in cardiac care expansion

Francesca Mathewes -  

Nonprofit health system Baxter Health, is seeking $2 million to construct a new cardiac catheterization lab at its hospital in Mountain Home, Ark.

According to a Feb. 18 news release, the Baxter Health Foundation has already raised $1.5 million toward its goal. The J.E & L.E. Mabee Foundation will add $500,000, once the goal is met, bringing the total contribution to the new lab to $2.5 million. 

The project in total will cost $4.5 million. The hospital currently has two catheterization labs and one hybrid operating room. The new lab will create expanded access to cardiac services to meet increased demand in the region.

