Atlanta hospital launches new cardiac procedure

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Heart Institute implemented a new minimally invasive procedure.

Fredy El Sakr, MD, performed the first tricuspid transcatheter edge-to-edge repair within the Northside system on Feb. 19, according to a March 4 news release. 

TEER is a minimally invasive procedure that is performed in the institute's heart catheterization lab instead of an operating room and is an alternative to open-heart surgery. 

The procedure is beneficial for patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation who are experiencing symptoms of heart failure.

Northside Hospital has five acute-care hospitals and more than 300 outpatient facilities, according to its website.

