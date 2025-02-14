Arizona VA expands cardiology care

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System has expanded cardiology services.

Last March, the VA added a service line focused on transcatheter therapies in an effort to improve care for all veterans in the region, as well as opening a sub speciality clinic, according to a Feb. 12 press release from the VA.

Transcatheter therapies are less invasive, and are available for several cardiac conditions without requiring open heart surgery.

"The Cardiology Subspecialty Clinic at SAVAHCS opened last March," Shawn McKissick, NP, who serves as the structural heart coordinator, said in the release. "It’s expected to significantly reduce wait times for specialized cardiac care by having service in-house and provide a more comprehensive approach to treating structural heart diseases."







