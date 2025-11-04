AI developments reshaping cardiology

Here are seven recent AI updates and headlines that are advancing the cardiology field forward, as reported by Becker’s since July 30:
- Phoenix-based Tri-City Cardiology is expanding its use of Basata’s technology to integrate AI into administrative and patient communication workflows.
- England-based Ultromics’ AI technology could improve detection of cardiac amyloidosis on routine echocardiograms, according to a new study from the company.
- New York City-based Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Naples, Fla.-based Jon DeHaan Foundation launched the TCT AI Lab. The three-day initiative will guide clinicians from AI fundamentals to hands-on clinical applications through lectures, tutorials and interactive demonstrations.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital launched the Samuel Fineman Cardiac Catheterization Artificial Intelligence Research Lab to advance interventional cardiology and improve patient outcomes.
- Researchers at Imperial College London developed an AI tool, Aire-CHB, that can detect early signs of complete heart block from routine electrocardiograms.
- Boston Children’s Hospital created the Congenital Heart Artificial Intelligence (CHAI) Lab to help address gaps in diagnosing congenital heart conditions in low- and middle-income countries.
- Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research (DOR) and partners received a $5 million grant from the American Heart Association to study how artificial intelligence can improve cardiovascular disease screening and treatment.