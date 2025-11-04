AI developments reshaping cardiology

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are seven recent AI updates and headlines that are advancing the cardiology field forward, as reported by Becker’s since July 30:

  1. Phoenix-based Tri-City Cardiology is expanding its use of Basata’s technology to integrate AI into administrative and patient communication workflows.
  2. England-based Ultromics’ AI technology could improve detection of cardiac amyloidosis on routine echocardiograms, according to a new study from the company.
  3. New York City-based Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Naples, Fla.-based Jon DeHaan Foundation launched the TCT AI Lab. The three-day initiative will guide clinicians from AI fundamentals to hands-on clinical applications through lectures, tutorials and interactive demonstrations.
  4. New York City-based Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital launched the Samuel Fineman Cardiac Catheterization Artificial Intelligence Research Lab to advance interventional cardiology and improve patient outcomes.
  5. Researchers at Imperial College London developed an AI tool, Aire-CHB, that can detect early signs of complete heart block from routine electrocardiograms.
  6. Boston Children’s Hospital created the Congenital Heart Artificial Intelligence (CHAI) Lab to help address gaps in diagnosing congenital heart conditions in low- and middle-income countries.
  7. Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research (DOR) and partners received a $5 million grant from the American Heart Association to study how artificial intelligence can improve cardiovascular disease screening and treatment.

