Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, AISAP enter strategic partnership

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, the largest independent cardiovascular group in the U.S., has launched a strategic partnership with AI company AISAP.

Through the partnership, CCP will integrate AISAP’s AI cardiac diagnostic platform into its network, according to a March 25 news release from AISAP.

The initiative aims to improve diagnostic accuracy for heart failure and valvular disease, reduce reporting times, streamline clinical workflows, expand access to care and support value-based care models.

AISAP’s platform is cleared by the FDA and provides automated assessment of valvular pathology, including mitral, tricuspid and aortic regurgitations and aortic stenosis.

CCP has a network of more than 90 cardiologists across 30 locations, the release said.

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