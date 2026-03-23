Cardiac ASC moves forward after CON battle

The development of a cardiology-focused ASC in Gautier, Miss. will move forward after a months-long legal fight for certificate-of-need approval, NBC and ABC affiliate WDAM reported March 21.

The plans include both a cardiac ASC an a mixed-use complex that local leaders said could beturned into more healthcare offices, according ot the report.

The development is being led by cardiologists Sati Adlakha, DO, and Ediz Tasan, MD, who told WDAM that their goal is to address gaps in specialized healthcare in the region. The pair recently received CON approval for the project despite opposition from some local politicians, according to the report.

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