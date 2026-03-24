California cardiology group suffers data breach

Stockton (Calif.) Cardiology Medical Group experienced a data incident potentially exposing patient information and company records.

On Jan. 17, the independent cardiology practice discovered certain information may have been accessed and removed from its system by an unauthorized individual, according to a March 9 notice submitted to the California Attorney General.

After launching an investigation into the incident, the practice learned that some of the files have been publicly disclosed.

The files accessed may include information such as patient names, mailing addresses, email addresses, billing records and limited medical information.

The practice has implemented additional policies, procedures and security measures to protect patient information, the notice said.

Stockton Cardiology Medical Group has five locations in California.

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