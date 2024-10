AdventHealth Medical Group opened a cardiology clinic in Chatsworth, Ga.

The new clinic, AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Chatsworth, is led by Spencer Maddox, MD, Andrew McCue, MD, and Steve Rohn, MD, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

The health system also operates cardiology clinics in Calhoun, Dalton, Rome and Trion, Ga.