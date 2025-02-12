ACC applauds legislation to reverse Medicare cuts

The American College of Cardiology backed legislation to reverse the 2.8% cut to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.

The Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act of 2025 aims to reverse the cut and implement a 2% inflationary update, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the ACC.

Cardiology practices across the U.S. have been hit hard by the cut, which has compounded financial pressures from inflation and rising practice expenses, said Cathleen Biga, MSN, president of the ACC.

The cut to the physician fee schedule took effect Jan. 1, the release said.