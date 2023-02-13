9 cardiology updates for ASC leaders to know

From partnerships to new clinics, here are nine cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 31:

1. Healthcare data provider Veradigm and data privacy leader HealthVerity entered a collaboration for research and patient care for patients with cardiovascular disease.

2. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health opened an outpatient cardiology clinic at the Norton (Va.) Community Hospital Healthplex.

3. Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice Orion Medical partnered with US Heart and Vascular, a management services organization.

4. HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization procedure.

5. Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Allegheny Health Network opened a cardio-obstetrics clinic dedicated to individuals with heart disease who are pregnant, trying to conceive or postpartum.

6. The Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis received a $200,000 grant from the Department of Defense to study a common congenital heart defect in babies.

7. Oklahoma has the highest rate of heart disease deaths of any state in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

8. Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South partnered with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners to launch a national platform called Cardiovascular Logistics.

9. The Laredo (Texas) Medical Center plans to invest $6.9 million to enhance its heart and vascular program.