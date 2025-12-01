Cardiologists in the headlines: 7 notes

Here are seven cardiologists making headlines nationwide in the last month, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Christopher Sarnoski, DO, section chief of interventional cardiology and medical director of structural heart disease and Jose Amortegui, MD, chief of cardiac surgery, both at Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network, deployed one of the state’s first Pi-Cardia ShortCut devices during a valve-in-valve transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

2. Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health completed its first patent foramen ovale closure procedure at its heart and vascular center. The procedure was performed by interventional cardiologist Daryoosh Derakhshan, DO, using the Gore Cardioform septal occluder, a minimally invasive device that seals the opening between the upper chambers of the heart.

3. Allison McLarty, MD, was appointed chief of the division of cardiothoracic surgery at Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine after serving as interim chief and longtime faculty leader.

4. Michael Lipinski, MD, was named director of research for the Lee Health Heart Institute in Fort Myers, Fla., where he will lead cardiovascular clinical research initiatives.

5. Peter Soukas, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of medical device developer at InspireMD, as the company advances U.S. commercialization of its CGuard Prime carotid stent.6. Jorge Saucedo, MD, was selected as professor and chair of the department of internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.