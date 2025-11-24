SGMC Health caps milestone heart procedure

Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health completed its first patent foramen ovale closure procedure at its heart and vascular center.

The procedure was performed by interventional cardiologist Daryoosh Derakhshan, DO, using the Gore Cardioform septal occluder, a minimally invasive device that seals the opening between the upper chambers of the heart, according to a Nov. 21 system news release.

The approach allows for shorter recovery times compared to open-heart surgery. The procedure adds to SGMC’s range of cardiovascular services, which span from urgent interventions to long-term care.