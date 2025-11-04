InspireMD taps chief medical officer

Miami-based medical device developer InspireMD has appointed Peter Soukas, MD, as chief medical officer to support the company’s clinical strategy as the firm brings its CGuard Prime carotid stent to the U.S. market.

Dr. Soukas is director of vascular medicine and the peripheral vascular interventional lab at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., and associate professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He will maintain his clinical practice while serving in his new role, according to a Nov. 3 news release.

Dr. Soukas has served as principal investigator on more than 150 endovascular trials and 24 carotid stenting trials, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications.