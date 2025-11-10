Lee Health appoints research chief for heart institute

Advertisement
By: Sophie Eydis

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has named Michael Lipinski, MD, as director of research for the Lee Health Heart Institute.

Dr. Lipinski is a practicing interventional cardiologist with more than 12 years of experience in cardiovascular research. He previously served at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and most recently with Cardiovascular Associates of Charlottesville (Va.), according to a Nov. 7 system news release. 

In his new role, Dr. Lipinski will lead the institute’s cardiovascular clinical research program, with a focus on outpatient cardiac genetics and ST-elevation myocardial infarction care.

Inside the pharmacy overhaul that saved Texas Children’s millions

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Cardiology

Advertisement