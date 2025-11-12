Stony Brook Medicine names chief of cardiothoracic surgery

Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine has appointed Allison McLarty, MD, as chief of its division of cardiothoracic surgery, effective Nov. 17.

Dr. McLarty has been a member of the faculty since 1997, most recently serving as interim chief. She is also chief of surgery at the Fort Salonga, N.Y.-based Northport VA Medical Center and previously led its thoracic surgery division, according to a Nov. 12 system news release.

During her tenure at Stony Brook, Dr. McLarty has held several leadership roles, including a 10-year term as associate program director for the general surgery residency. She currently directs the health system’s mechanical circulatory support programs, including its left ventricular assist device program, which she launched in 2010, and extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation program for critically ill patients.