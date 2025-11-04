UAMS taps cardiologist to lead internal medicine department 

Little Rock, Ark.-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences appointed Jorge Saucedo, MD, as professor and chair of its department of internal medicine.

Dr. Saucedo is a cardiologist with more than 25 years of leadership experience. He most recently served as chief of cardiovascular medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and director of heart and vascular clinical services at Froedtert Health System in Milwaukee, according to a Nov. 3 system news release.

His academic and leadership career also includes roles at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City and NorthShore University Health System in Chicago.

Dr. Saucedo is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

The internal medicine department at UAMS comprises 13 divisions, including cardiovascular medicine, and is one of 21 clinical departments within the College of Medicine.