5 numbers troubling cardiologists

Here are five numbers that may be troubling cardiologists.

This information comes from Medscape's "Cardiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023" and "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2023."

29 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who said they are burned out.

41 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who said they take on extra work to supplement their income.

55 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who said they feel fairly paid.

56 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who said they are happy outside of work.

87 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who said they have not sought professional help for burnout.