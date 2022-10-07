5 new cardiology ASCs in 2022

Cardiology is a huge opportunity for growth for ASCs as procedures move outpatient. Here are five new single-specialty cardiology ASCs announced or opened in 2022.

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center. The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a $4.8 million single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area. Pacific Cardiovascular Surgical Center in Salem became the first single-specialty cardiovascular ASC certified in Oregon. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania opened a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill thanks to eased restrictions.