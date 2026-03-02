Brown University Health names new chief of cardiac surgery

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital, part of Brown University Health, has appointed Mark Cunningham, MD, as chief of cardiac surgery. 

Dr. Cunningham is a cardiovascular surgeon specializing in mechanical circulatory support, valve surgery, TAVR and complex aortic surgery, according to a Feb. 27 news release from Brown University Health. 

He joined Brown Health from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he served as interim chief of cardiac surgery.

Dr. Cunningham has helped lead the Brown Health Cardiovascular Institute’s cardiovascular surgery program, which has become the largest in southeastern New England.

He succeeds Frank Sellke, MD, who retired from the role, the release said.

