UAMS names new director of cardiovascular medicine division

Little Rock, Ark.-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has appointed Srikanth Vallurupalli, MD, as director of the division of cardiovascular medicine.

Dr. Vallurupalli is an associate professor in the division and has led the organization’s cardiovascular medicine fellowship program and noninvasive cardiac laboratory since 2020, according to a March 2 news release from the university.

He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear medicine and echocardiography, and has published or contributed to more than 130 articles.

Dr. Vallurupalli will succeed Paul Mounsey, MD, PhD, as the division chair, the release said.