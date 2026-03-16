Cardiologist named CEO of medtech company

Field Medical, a medtech company improving care for complex cardiac arrhythmias, has appointed Mark Turco, MD, as CEO.

Dr. Turco is an interventional cardiologist with more than three decades of leadership experience, including roles at venture-backed cardiovascular startups and medical device organizations, according to a March 16 news release from Field Medical.

He most recently served as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. In addition, he has served as president and CEO of JC Medical, where he led the development of a dedicated TAVR system for aortic regurgitation.

Dr. Turco has also served in senior leadership roles at Medtronic and Covidien.

“I look forward to partnering closely with the exceptional Field Medical team to rigorously advance our clinical programs and navigate regulatory pathways to meet our operational goals,” Dr. Turco said in the release.