Avanza doubles down on cardiovascular ASC migration with new hire

Austin, Texas-based Avanza Healthcare Strategies added Cassy Kincaid, RN, PhD, to consult on the migration of cardiovascular services to ASCs, the company announced July 7.

Ms. Kincaid previously served as the catheterization lab/ASC director and corporate compliance officer for Anchorage-based Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute, according to her LinkedIn.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is well-versed in accreditation surveys, including the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and The Joint Commission, the release said.

Cardiology migration is one of the most significant opportunities for growth in the ASC industry, as CMS continues to approve cardiovascular procedures in the outpatient setting.