Freestanding Illinois ASC first to offer cardiac catheterization

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's surgery center has become the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to offer cardiac catheterization, according to a July 13 press release.

The procedure is being performed by cardiologists Wissam Derian, MD, and Adam Rafi, MD, at the surgery center's cardiac catheterization lab.



"The safety of the Ambulatory Surgery Center has been well-established, not just in the United States, but throughout the world," said Dr. Rafi. "There have been many research studies done in regard to the safety of doing procedures, such as cardiac cath and elective stenting in an outpatient setting. Those studies have shown there is no clinical significance between doing it in a hospital setting versus in Ambulatory Surgery Center setting."