3 new cardiology practices

Here are three cardiology practices that opened or began development in the last month, as reported by Becker's since June 27:

1. Nashua, N.H.-based St. Joseph Hospital opened a new cardiology practice in Nashua.

2. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours filed a development plan for a new cardiology ASC in Henrico, Va.

3. Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot facility in Humble. Modern Heart and Vascular applied for the facility to be considered an ASC.