Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci robot earns FDA clearance for cardiac procedures

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Intuitive Surgical has received FDA clearance for cardiac procedures using the da Vinci 5 surgical robot, according to a Jan. 26 report from Mass Device

The new cardiac clearances cover mitral valve repair, internal mammary artery mobilization for cardiac revascularization, patent foramen ovale closure, atrial septal defect repair, left atrial appendage closure/occlusion, atrial myxoma excision, mitral valve replacement, tricuspid valve repair and epicardial pacing lead placement.

Intuitive’s portfolio of non-Force Feedback instruments all earned initial FDA approvals. The company will also look to receive cardiac clearances for its Force Feedback portfolio. 

Surgeons used the da Vinci system for about 17,000 cardiac procedures worldwide in 2025, according to Intuitive Surgical’s CFO Jamie Samath.

How health systems can evaluate AI solutions to transform primary care delivery

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Cardiology

  • Cardiologists urge overhaul of USPSTF

    The Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication called for major changes to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force in…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • 4 cardiologists join AdventHealth

    AdventHealth Medical Group has added four cardiologists to its staff.  The organization has a network of nearly 500 physicians and…

    By: Cameron Cortigiano
Advertisement