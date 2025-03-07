3 cardiology breakthroughs in 1 month

There have been several notable "firsts" and other technological developments in cardiology over the last month, as reported by Becker's:

1. Shailendra Singh, MD, performed the first procedure in the U.S. using GE Healthcare's 3DStent software. The software allows cardiologists to quickly view arteries and gather information during a procedure, allowing for a more thorough assessment.

2. HeartSense, a nonprofit community organization, is using digital stethoscopes and AI to screen for pathologic murmurs in patients who do not have easy access to a primary care physician, leading to earlier detection and improved outcomes. The nonprofit aims to increase access to cardiac procedures in rural communities.

3. Fredy El Sakr, MD, of Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Heart Institute, performed the healthcare system's first tricuspid transcatheter edge-to-edge repair.