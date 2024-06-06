3 cardiac care centers with below-average price transparency

Money Magazine has released its annual list of the 75 top hospitals for cardiac care in the U.S., with New York City-based NYU Langone Medical Center topping the list.

Of the 75 facilities recognized, three were ranked below average when it comes to patient pricing transparency.

Here are the three hospitals that earned a "D" grade or lower when it comes to price transparency, and their overall ranking on the list of top cardiac hospitals:

32. St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas): D+

48. Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.): D

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): D-