The District of Columbia has the most practicing cardiologists per capita as of July, with 230, according to data from KFF and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Becker's used KFF and census data to determine the number of cardiologists per capita in every state and Washington, D.C. The Census Bureau population estimates are as of July 1, 2023.

Nearly 50% of all U.S. counties do not have a single practicing cardiologist.

Here are the 10 states with the most cardiologists per capita:

1. District of Columbia: 33.87

2. Massachusetts: 22.92

3. Connecticut: 17.47

4. New York: 16.29

5. Pennsylvania: 15.77

6. Maryland: 14.32

7. New Jersey: 13.91

8. Ohio: 13.41

9. Michigan: 12.36

10. Minnesota: 12.23