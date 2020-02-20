The rise of SurgCenter Development — How it became an ASC powerhouse

With 200 surgery centers and 2,200 surgeon partners in 26 states, Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is one of the country's biggest ASC development and management companies.

SurgCenter's founding partners, Sean O'Neal and Gregory George, MD, PhD, began developing ASCs in 1993 and officially established the company in 2002.

Here's how the number of facilities in SurgCenter's portfolio has grown over time:

1993: 1

1995: 3

1997: 4

1998: 7

1999: 12

2000: 16

2001: 17

2002: 24

2003: 35

2004: 39

2005: 46

2006: 50

2007: 55

2008: 62

2009: 70

2010: 77

2011: 93

2012: 112

2013: 133

2014: 147

2015: 153

2016: 160

2017: 181

2018: 196

