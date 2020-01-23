Idaho considers legislation to expand optometrist scope of practice

The Idaho legislature is considering a bill to allow optometrists to perform three additional procedures, local news affiliate KTVB7 reports.

What you should know:

1. The bill would allow optometrists to perform:

Trabeculoplasty by laser

Iridotomy/iridectomy by laser surgery

Yag laser capsulotomy

2. Optometrists would have to perform each procedure on a supervised basis at first, before being allowed to perform the procedures independently.

3. Critics of the bill believe it's too open-ended and will allow optometrists to perform procedures they aren't qualified for.

4. Shawn Sorenson, OD, rebuked the critics, saying optometrists are trained for the procedures and that the bill would increase care access.

