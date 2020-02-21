ASC donates $1M to free clinic program

The Surgery Center of Lynchburg has donated $1 million to the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, according to the Roanoke Times.

The ASC received the funds from Virginia's Certificate of Public Need program, requiring it to provide services to low-income patients and provide assistance to safety-net providers.

The Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics said the ASC's donation is the largest it's ever received.

