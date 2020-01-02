Regent CEO predicts 2020 ASC trends

After a year of growth for ASCs in 2019, Regent Surgical Health's CEO Christ Bishop shared the trends he predicts will accelerate more industry growth this year.

Three things to know:

1. Hospital outpatient department conversions to ASCs. Mr. Bishop predicts more of these departments will convert to ASCs, or partner with them in 2020, despite few conversions last year.

2. More partnerships with hospitals, new types of ASC cases. Mr. Bishop said the two fastest growing areas of growth heading into 2020 are hospital and ASC joint ventures and high acuity ASCs beginning to accommodate cardiac, spine and joint replacement procedures.

3. Key trends affecting industry growth. The shift of cases to the ASC setting, CMS payment for knee replacements in ASCs in 2020, the addition of 12 cardiac codes for ASC reimbursement and CMS removing hip replacements from the hospital-only list are key trends Mr. Bishop thinks will contribute to ASC growth in 2020.

