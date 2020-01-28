Acquisitions & expansions kick off the decade — 7 ASC industry notes

Medical facilities in New York could face a new 3 percent fee increase to build a new facility because of a proposal in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $178 billion budget.

Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga., in October.

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital network, is expanding its facility in Kent, Ohio.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System signed a letter of intent to acquire Washington Court House, Ohio-based Fayette County Memorial Hospital and its associated assets.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

ASC manager Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., have entered into a partnership with Lee Health, a Florida health system with over 100 locations.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care's new medical campus — UNC Health Care Panther Creek — opened Jan. 21 in Cary, N.C.

