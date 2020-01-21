37 statistics on NP, PA salary headed into 2020
Medpage Today's 2019 fall salary survey detailed pay and practice locations for healthcare specialists, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners practicing in the U.S.
To create the survey, Health Media collected over 12,500 responses.
Below are the average yearly salaries for physician assistant and nurse practitioner specialties:
Physician assistants:
1. Gastroenterology: $161,956
2. Orthopedics: $138,188
3. Dermatology: $134,364
4. Emergency medicine: $122,250
5. Anesthesiology: $120,115
6. Pulmonology: $119,518
7. Pain management: $116,067
8. Infectious disease: $114,320
9. Cardiology: $114,226
10. Rheumatology: $113,333
11. Oncology: $110,207
12. Radiology: 110,890
13. Family medicine: $109,485
14. Hospitalist: $108,859
15. Psychiatry: $104,818
16. Urology: $103,760
17. Neurology: $101,228
18. Endocrinology: $99,375
19. Pediatrics: $96,489
Nurse practitioners:
20. Anesthesiology: $166,969
21. Psychiatry: $139,976
22. Pediatrics: $131,302
23. Orthopedics: $123,820
24. Urology: $120,545
25. Emergency medicine: $117,366
26. Hospitalist: $115,512
27. Cardiology: $112,567
28. Radiology: $111,500
29. Gastroenterology: $110,795
30. Oncology: $110,787
31. Pain management: $110,763
32. Endocrinology: $109,058
33. Nephrology: $108,607
32. Pulmonology: $107,153
33. Dermatology: $106,890
34. Family medicine: $106,435
35. Infectious disease: $103,748
36. Neurology: $98,182
37. Rheumatology: $91,240
