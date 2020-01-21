37 statistics on NP, PA salary headed into 2020

Medpage Today's 2019 fall salary survey detailed pay and practice locations for healthcare specialists, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners practicing in the U.S.

To create the survey, Health Media collected over 12,500 responses.

Below are the average yearly salaries for physician assistant and nurse practitioner specialties:

Physician assistants:

1. Gastroenterology: $161,956

2. Orthopedics: $138,188

3. Dermatology: $134,364

4. Emergency medicine: $122,250

5. Anesthesiology: $120,115

6. Pulmonology: $119,518

7. Pain management: $116,067

8. Infectious disease: $114,320

9. Cardiology: $114,226

10. Rheumatology: $113,333

11. Oncology: $110,207

12. Radiology: 110,890

13. Family medicine: $109,485

14. Hospitalist: $108,859

15. Psychiatry: $104,818

16. Urology: $103,760

17. Neurology: $101,228

18. Endocrinology: $99,375

19. Pediatrics: $96,489

Nurse practitioners:

20. Anesthesiology: $166,969

21. Psychiatry: $139,976

22. Pediatrics: $131,302

23. Orthopedics: $123,820

24. Urology: $120,545

25. Emergency medicine: $117,366

26. Hospitalist: $115,512

27. Cardiology: $112,567

28. Radiology: $111,500

29. Gastroenterology: $110,795

30. Oncology: $110,787

31. Pain management: $110,763

32. Endocrinology: $109,058

33. Nephrology: $108,607

32. Pulmonology: $107,153

33. Dermatology: $106,890

34. Family medicine: $106,435

35. Infectious disease: $103,748

36. Neurology: $98,182

37. Rheumatology: $91,240

