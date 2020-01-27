Sutter Health HMO adds hospital to network with surgery center — 4 details

Sutter Health Plus added Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Dignity Health Dominican Hospital to its network, effective Jan. 1, TPG Online Daily reports.

Four details:



1. Dominican Hospital joined Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, Palo Alto Medical Foundation and Watsonville Community Hospital as part of the Sutter Health Plus network in Santa Cruz County.



2. Sutter Health Plus, a nonprofit health maintenance organization affiliated with Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, now includes 30 hospitals and campuses, more than 8,000 providers and dozens of urgent care centers.



3. The acquisition gives Sutter Health Plus members access to same-day video visits for non-urgent care, as well as to Dominican Hospital's total joint replacement program, robotic surgery, and advanced neurological and endoscopic services.



4. Dominican Hospital is the third facility in the Sutter Health Plus network owned by San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

More articles on transactions/valuation:

Physician practice M&A activity declined in Q4 — 3 insights

Medical building with surgery center gets 7 new, renewal leases — 5 insights

Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.