What ASC companies did in Q1: 11 notes

Here are 11 key updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies since January:

1. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are planning a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif. More details here.

2. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a pair of new ASC developments: one in New Hampshire and one in Maryland.

3. Pinnacle GI Partners partnered with Michigan Gastroenterology Institute and Capitol Colorectal Surgery on Jan. 8, just slightly over a month after its formation.

4. UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann outlined how Optum, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, will grow in the coming year during a Jan. 20 earnings call. Read more.

5. In what's shaping up to be a banner year of private equity investment in gastroenterology, PE Hub reported Feb. 5 that Audax Private Equity will sell Miami-based Gastro Health in 2021. Read more.

6. The temporary halt on elective procedures during the pandemic last year caused revenue declines for three of the largest ASC chains in the U.S., but Surgery Partners and USPI still managed to grow through acquisitions and new ASC development. Read more.

7. Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania, its first investments of 2021.

8. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.

9. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners increased its board to nine members with the appointment of a hospital industry veteran Dr. Patricia Maryland.

10. St. Louis-based Ascension chose Regent Surgical Health as its national ASC development partner.

11. Newsweek ranked the best ASCs across the U.S. in a report featuring more than 400 centers in 25 states. Click here for the top 25 ASCs.

More articles on ASCs:

Michigan orhopedic group reports breach that exposed 28,658 patients' information

7 developments in outpatient spine surgery in 2021

4 key questions on the future of spine surgery at ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.